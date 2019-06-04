|
DORIS BULLARD Doris Lee Fowler Bullard of Delco, NC passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born January 14, 1934 in Green Sea, SC the daughter of the late Charlie Lee and Jeffie Strickland Fowler. She was the oldest of seven siblings and is preceded in death by her husband, Horace Bullard of Delco, NC and her two sisters Dola Fowler and Margaret Fowler Buffkin. Doris, "Nannie, Aunt Doc, Mrs. Doris, Grandma," proudly served the community for 54 years as the owner of the Burger Hut. Her love for each customer was unconditional, and her door was open to all. She considered everyone "Family". Doris had many talents and passions in life. She was known for her beautiful tailor-made dolls and exquisite doll collection that she skillfully crafted. She was a known seamstress and a true artist. Doris also enjoyed listening to country music and attended many concerts throughout the years with family and friends. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children and family. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Leslie, Debra Raynor, and Cindy Lewis (Ben), of Delco, NC; son, Jimmy Coleman (Ann) of Delco, NC; sisters, Eloise F. Coleman, Jean F. Gore, Freda F. Bell; brother Charlie Phillip Fowler; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. The family will receive family and friends from 6-8pm Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Delco. Funeral services will be held at 2pm Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Delco. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make memorial contributions to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at StJude.org.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 4, 2019