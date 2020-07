My last aunt on the Longval side who was so loving to me and my family in Wilmington. My grandchildren adopted her as their grandma D. I was so fortunate to reconnect and have these last 3 years to pick her brain on memories of my mom and dad. Her 95 birthday blast was the best, meeting extended family and watching her have the best time of her life. She will be missed but I know shes looking after all of us. I hope they have a Waffle House and ice cream up there for you. All my love Kathy and family

Kathy Cook

Family