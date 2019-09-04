|
DORIS GRADY Our Mom, Doris Catherine Sanderlin Grady died at Lower Cape Fear Hospice on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was a stubborn 90 year old. She was born on March 23, 1929 in New Hanover County and was the daughter of the late Lionel Sanderlin and Nell King. She was a long-time member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who served faithfully in various callings. She is survived by her loving children, Rena Harris (Don), James Grady (Tammie), Mary Rogers (Robert) and Brad Grady (Cris) as well as other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Alton Sanderlin, and our equally stubborn father, Anson (A.J.) Grady, Jr. At Mom's request, a private service will be held to send her on her way. We will miss you Mom.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 4, 2019