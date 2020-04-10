|
DORIS JOHNSON IRICK Doris Deane Johnson Irick, born October 21st, 1932 in Sanford, NC, passed away on April 6th, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. Doris was preceded in death by her mother Bea Johnson Ketchum, her brother Robert Johnson and her beloved husband William Luther Irick Sr. Doris is survived by her son William Luther Irick Jr. (Maureen), granddaughters Christine Irick Toom (Jamison) and Hayley Irick, niece Doris Faye Benson (Bobby), nephew Bobby Johnson (Allison), and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Doris graduated high school from Greenwood High School in Sanford, NC where she was a star player on the women's basketball team. She met her husband as a senior and after moving to Camden, SC and later Savannah, GA, Doris settled in Wilmington with her husband and son in 1961. Doris was proud to work as an inspector first at Century Mills for many, many years and then at Bedford Fair from the first day their doors opened until their last day in business in 2009. More than anything Doris loved her family, her pets, and all of God's creatures. She had a tender heart and would help anyone with anything, no questions asked. She was well known in her neighborhood for her kindness and her willingness to help others, especially all the neighborhood cats and kittens. Doris spent her last years as a resident at Accordius Health/Carolina Pines Wilmington, receiving the best care from her extended "family" Chris, Cliff and Tawana.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 10, 2020