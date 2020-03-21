|
DORIS K. WILSON Doris Kightlinger Wilson, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at Pruitt Nursing Home in Farmville, NC on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Greenville. A memorial service is planned for later with details to be announced. Doris, a 50-year resident of Wilmington, was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Minnie Kightlinger of Columbia, SC, her husband Jim Wilson and her infant son Karl. She is survived by four siblings: Ray Kightlinger, Donna Huston, Earlene Gaylord (Kester), and Neal Kightlinger (Ann); five children: Curt (Helen), Clare (Jim), Mark, Carole and Travis (Karen); seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Doris was born on Aug 7, 1929 in Bartlesville, OK. In 1946 she graduated high school in Shreveport, LA. She earned her bachelors degree in diet and nutrition at Louisiana Tech where she met her husband, Jim. The family lived in Dallas, TX, Owensboro, KY, and Grifton, NC before moving to Wilmington for Jim's job in 1967. After raising her family, Doris earned a second degree in accounting at UNCW and worked as a CPA in Wilmington until retirement. In 2017 Doris moved to Greenville, NC to be near her daughter Carole. Doris was always active in her church wherever she was living at the time because her strong faith in Jesus was the most important thing in her life. She also had a lifelong passion for plants and gardening. When asked what she would like to be known for, she said: "that I enjoyed my children." And at that she was very successful. Doris' family wishes to extend special thanks and grateful acknowledgement to Teressa Williams of Greenville, NC who went above and beyond the call of duty to help Doris in her final years of life. And in doing so she became more than just a caregiver - a true friend and an honorary family member. Thank you, Teressa, for all your caring help with Mom.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 21, 2020