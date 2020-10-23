1/
DORIS L. DUCLOS Doris L. Duclos left this earthly existence for a heavenly place on Tuesday, October 20. 2020. She is predeceased by her husband and soulmate of over 59 years, John E. Duclos, as well as her parents, Joseph and Daisy Weneut, and her beloved sister, Josie Loney. Doris was the loving mother of her son, Joseph E. Duclos (Rebecca Holden Duclos) of Washington, DC, and a daughter, Julie Duclos-Greenwood (William R. Greenwood, Jr.) of Wilmington, NC. She especially enjoyed the playful competition between Becky and Bill to become her "favorite" in-law, almost daily. She was blessed with two grandchildren, whom she adored, along with their choice of mates. One grandson, Nicholas Duclos (Alison) of Frederick, MD, and one granddaughter, Kaitlynne Bryan (Kevin Killory) of Raleigh, NC. Doris was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, and a past President of the Methodist Women's Club for years. Our family offers special thanks to family and friends during her final days, it was a great comfort to us. A graveside service will be held at 3:30pm Friday, October 23, 2020, in the Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum officiated by Rev. Paula Zakbar of the Spiritual Soul Center. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 3pm until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Doris may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the cancer foundation of one's choice. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
