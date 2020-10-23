1/
Doris L. Duclos
DORIS L. DUCLOS Doris L. Duclos left this earthly existence for a heavenly place on Tuesday, October 20. 2020. She is predeceased by her husband and soulmate of over 59 years, John E. Duclos, as well as her parents, Joseph and Daisy Weneut, and her beloved sister, Josie Loney. Doris was the loving mother of her son, Joseph E. Duclos (Rebecca Holden Duclos) of Washington, DC, and a daughter, Julie Duclos-Greenwood (William R. Greenwood, Jr.) of Wilmington, NC. She especially enjoyed the playful competition between Becky and Bill to become her "favorite" in-law, almost daily. She was blessed with two grandchildren, whom she adored, along with their choice of mates. One grandson, Nicholas Duclos (Alison) of Frederick, MD, and one granddaughter, Kaitlynne Bryan (Kevin Killory) of Raleigh, NC. Doris was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, and a past President of the Methodist Women's Club for years. Our family offers special thanks to family and friends during her final days, it was a great comfort to us. A graveside service will be held at 3:30pm Friday, October 23, 2020, in the Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum officiated by Rev. Paula Zakbar of the Spiritual Soul Center. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 3pm until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Doris may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the cancer foundation of one's choice. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 03:30 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum
OCT
23
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum
Guest Book

October 22, 2020
Julie,

While I am deeply sorrowful and saddened for you at the lost of your beloved mom and friend, a smile comes across my face because I know how proud she must have been of herself for raising such a treasure known as her daughter, & proud of you, your intelligence , your many accomplishments; the greatest being Kaitlyn’s mom. You were a gift to each other.
Though I never was fortunate enough to meet your mom, I feel I knew her through you. And as long as you and Kaitlyn are here to keep her memories alive, she lives on.
Please know I am here for you.
The heart remembers, and between “hello” and “goodbye “ there was love.
I pray for strength and wonderful thoughts to sustain you at this painfully sad time.
My heart is with you, my wonderful friend.
Jeanie Ahrens
Friend
October 22, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathies And Heartfelt Condolences.
John & Irma ComerComer
Friend
October 22, 2020
Dan and I will always remember the Christmas Eve's she would celebrate with us at Becky and Joey's home. Always witty, cordial, dignified in tradition with her lovely Southern style. Here's to a life well lived. Hugs to all who love her.
Karlene and Dan Comiskey
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. Praying God gives u peace at this time.love u girls!!
Janet Sandlin
Friend
October 22, 2020
I’m so sad at Doris passing from us but will always keep good thoughts and memories of her in my heart. Sincere condolences to Julie and her family.
With much love, Katherine Hixson Dewhurst
Katherine Hixson Dewhurst
Friend
October 22, 2020
While I didn’t know your mother personally, I credit her with raising a strong, intelligent and compassionate daughter who leads by example. I’m sincerely sorry for your loss.
Elizabeth Barnett Anderson
Coworker
October 22, 2020
Dear Julie,
I know you were a wonderful daughter who was always there for your mom. You were a blessing to her and she will live on in your heart. May you, Bill, Kaitlynne, Joey, Becky, and Nick be surrounded with love.

Love,
Vicki Hayes
vicki hayes
Friend
October 22, 2020
I greatly enjoyed knowing both of your parents! She will be missed!
Pat Wheeler
Friend
October 22, 2020
Dear Julie Bill Kaitlyn and the entire Duclos family,

Sorry for the loss of your wonderful mom and grandmother. Find peace in knowing how much she loved you all, and how much you gave to her. May cherished memories comfort you through this difficult time.
Judy and Ron VK
Friend
