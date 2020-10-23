Julie,



While I am deeply sorrowful and saddened for you at the lost of your beloved mom and friend, a smile comes across my face because I know how proud she must have been of herself for raising such a treasure known as her daughter, & proud of you, your intelligence , your many accomplishments; the greatest being Kaitlyn’s mom. You were a gift to each other.

Though I never was fortunate enough to meet your mom, I feel I knew her through you. And as long as you and Kaitlyn are here to keep her memories alive, she lives on.

Please know I am here for you.

The heart remembers, and between “hello” and “goodbye “ there was love.

I pray for strength and wonderful thoughts to sustain you at this painfully sad time.

My heart is with you, my wonderful friend.

Jeanie Ahrens

Friend