|
|
DORIS LOWE HENRY Doris Lowe Henry, of Hampstead, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born in Baltimore, MD, January 10, 1952 the daughter of the late John W. Lowe and Margaret Lang Lowe. She was predeceased by her husband Graham B. Henry, Sr. Doris was longtime member of the Woodmen of the World and was a devout Christian. She is survived by her son John Matthew Henry of Hampstead, grandsons Spencer and Payton Henry, step-brother Ray McKinney of Rocky Point, NC and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. Burial will follow at Sealawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 PM prior to the service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 18, 2020