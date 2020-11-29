1/1
Doris Sing Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DORIS SING GRAY Mrs. Doris Sing Gray, age 91, formerly of Ocean Isle Beach passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 in Columbia, SC. She was born on Brunswick County, NC on July 31, 1929 the daughter of the late, John Sing and Geneva Phelps Sing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon B. Gray in 1973 also was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Diana Gray, a sister, Mary Pigott a brother, Thomas Sing and a niece Ann Hewett. Mrs. Gray was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Shallotte and was affiliated With (NCMB) Bank of America for over twenty years. Surviving are two sons, Reverend Barry Gray of Elgin, SC and J. Eugene Gray and wife, Jeanne of Tampa, FL; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday December 2, 2020 in Galloway West Cemetery by Reverend Barry Gray officiating. On line condolences may be sent to: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved