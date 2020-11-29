DORIS SING GRAY Mrs. Doris Sing Gray, age 91, formerly of Ocean Isle Beach passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 in Columbia, SC. She was born on Brunswick County, NC on July 31, 1929 the daughter of the late, John Sing and Geneva Phelps Sing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon B. Gray in 1973 also was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Diana Gray, a sister, Mary Pigott a brother, Thomas Sing and a niece Ann Hewett. Mrs. Gray was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Shallotte and was affiliated With (NCMB) Bank of America for over twenty years. Surviving are two sons, Reverend Barry Gray of Elgin, SC and J. Eugene Gray and wife, Jeanne of Tampa, FL; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday December 2, 2020 in Galloway West Cemetery by Reverend Barry Gray officiating. On line condolences may be sent to: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel