DORIS STREICH Doris Streich of Wilmington, NC passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 at the age of 88. A long time resident of Hillsdale, New Jersey, Doris was predeceased by her husband, Francis. She is survived by her two children; Stephanie Blaisuis and Francine Streich, her son-in-law Kelly Fitzpatrick and her two grandchildren; Derek Blaisuis and Erin Fitzpatrick - the loves of her life. A private service for the family will be held on Tuesday, March 26. Donations can be made in Doris's memory to Champions Assisted Living. Checks made payable to Champions Employee Fund and mailed to Marsha Taylor. Champions Assisted Living. 1007 Porters Neck Road, Wilmington, NC 28411.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 24, 2019