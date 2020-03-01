|
DOROTHY A. VERZAAL COLEMAN Dorothy A. Verzaal Coleman, 73, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, N.C. on May 11,1946 to the late John Verzaal, Jr. and Betty Cook Verzaal. Dot was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James C. Coleman, in October 2018. She is survived by her son, Aaron K. Carter Coleman (Tania), her granddaughter, Alana Ann Coleman; her sister Frances V. (Ginny) Vail (Dave) ; her aunt, Sophia V. West; her sister-in-law Joyce Carter (Joe); her brother-in-law Ray Coleman; her step-sister Kay Bryant (Brian); her nephew Robert Eugene Verzaal and his daughters, Sydney & Avery Verzaal; Tiffany Verzaal; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dot was a long-standing member of Blake's Chapel Advent Christian Church, Hampstead. Dot loved gospel music, teaching Sunday School classes, and wearing her Sunday hats to Church and was never without a book to read. In the 1970's Dot worked for the NC Forestry Service as a lookout in the Bannerman Fire Tower in Burgaw, NC. She later was employed for many years with Carolina Brand Foods at the bacon processing plant in Holly Ridge, NC. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Blake's Chapel Advent Christian Church, 88 Blake's Chapel Road, Hampstead, NC. at 3:00pm. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit stjude.org to donate online. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www. andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 1, 2020