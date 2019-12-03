|
|
DOROTHY AND GEORGE WRAGE Dorothy Freida Wrage, 86, of Wilmington passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 after a long battle with Dementia. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Dorothy was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 10, 1931. Her family moved to Queens, NY where she lived, married and raised her family. She Moved to Wilmington, NC in 1999. Her husband George James Wrage, 88, of Wilmington joined her on Monday, December 2, 2019 when he passed peacefully in his sleep. George was born in Queens County, NY on March 20, 1931. He served in the military from 1952-1954 and then went on to work on the New York Stock Exchange. Mr. & Mrs. Wrage were married for 63 years. They are survived by their three children: George Wrage Jr of Long Island NY, Leslie Mac Donald of Wilmington NC and Glenn Wrage of Sussex, UK and 5 grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:30-6:30 pm with a memorial service to follow on Thursday December 5, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. The family wants to thank their care givers, Hospice and Doctors for their kindness and support. In Lieu of Flowers please consider donations to the in Dorothy's name: act.alz.org or to Saint Jude's in George's name: stjude.org. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 3, 2019