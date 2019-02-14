|
DOROTHY BARROW FOYLES Dorothy Barrow Foyles, 96, of Atkinson, NC, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Liberty Commons in Burlington, NC. A native of Lenoir County, NC, she was the wife of the late Fred Roy Foyles and the daughter of James Benjamin Barrow and Virginia Inez Wade Barrow, both deceased. She was a retired teacher with Cape Fear Community College where she taught furniture refinishing, upholstery, drapery making, sewing, and tailoring, which were all her favorite hobbies in her leisure time. She was a longtime member of Caswell Presbyterian Church and a lifetime member and former officer of the Pender County Home Demonstration Club. Survivors include her two children, Gayle Foyles Thompson and her husband Douglas of Burlington, NC and James Roy Foyles, Sr. and wife Carol of Kennebunkport, Maine; her brother, Macon Barrow of Greenville, NC; five grandchildren, James Roy Foyles, Jr. of Little Rock, Arkansas, Christina Foyles Lane and husband Dudley of Durham, NC, Jody Stewart Foyles and wife Kirsten of Southern Pines, NC, Melissa Foyles Ed and husband Mantra of Saluda, NC, and Michelle Thompson Clark of Jacksonville, Florida; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph Carl Barrow, Robert Barrow, Willard Barrow, and Lyman Dawson Barrow; one sister, Nellie Barrow Conklin; and a special sister in law, Cathleen Foyles Barrow. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Caswell Presbyterian Church, 318 W. Church Street, Atkinson, NC In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caswell Presbyterian Church, 318 W. Church Street, Atkinson, NC 28421. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington/Graham, NC is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 14, 2019