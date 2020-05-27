|
DOROTHY DESHIELDS Dorothy Mae Sheridan DeShields was born on November 11, 1943 in Wilmington, NC. She was the daughter of the late Theodosia and Robert Sheridan, Sr. She departed this life on May, 2020. In 1965 she married Harold L. DeShields and from this union they were blessed with one son, Brian. Dorothy was a proud graduate of the Williston Senior High School class of 1961. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from Saint Augustine's College and a Masters of Education from the University of NC at Wilmington. She began her teaching career in Washington, DC before returning home to live. Her first professional experiences in North Carolina were as a teacher and Elementary School Principal in Pender County. In 1986, she accepted the principalship at Gregory School in New Hanover County and during her twelve- year tenure there (1986-1998) was instrumental in leading her staff to develop and successfully implement New Hanover County's first Magnet School : Gregory School of Science, Mathematics, and Technology. Dorothy was also the Executive Director of Quality Development in New Hanover County before her retirement. After retiring, she served from 2004-1012 on the New Hanover County Board of Education . Dorothy leaves to celebrate her life one loving and devoted son Brian of Charlotte, NC and two cherished granddaughters, Kai and Brianna. A public viewing will be held from 3:00 - 6:00 PM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S 5th Ave., Wilmington, NC 28401. The Funeral Cortège will travel to the International School at Gregory, 1106 Ann St., Wilmington, NC 28401, on Friday, May 29, 2020 arriving at 12:15 pm for a moment of reflection. Graveside Services will follow at 1:00 PM at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made in Dorothy's memory to one of the following: Glow Academy 4100 Sunglow Dr., Wilmington, NC, 28405 or The Community Boy's & Girl's Club, 901 Nixon Street, Wilmington, NC, 28401 Dorothy Deshields Memorial Fund, htts//www.staug.edu/giving. By mail (checks payable to: Saint Augustine's University Division of University Advancement & External Affairs), 1315 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27610.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 27, 2020