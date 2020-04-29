|
DOROTHY HELEN PLOUFFE HAZELTON Dorothy Helen Plouffe Hazelton, 89, passed away peacefully in Sebastian, Florida, on April 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on December 11, 1930 in Exeter, New Hampshire, Dorothy was the fifth child of Josephine and Alexander Plouffe. After high school, Dorothy enlisted in the United States Navy where she met her husband, John Hazelton, whom was also serving his country. After getting married, she was honorably discharged and began her career in civil service. While John was on active duty, they lived in many different places, but North Carolina was always considered home. Dorothy relocated to Sebastian, Florida three years ago to be by her family. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, John, of 43 years, her parents, brothers, Eugene Plouffe and Edward Plouffe, and sister, Eleanor Urquhart. She is survived by three daughters, Helen Hazelton, Sandy (Jeff) Howe, Diane (Marc) Strickland, and niece, Anne Barber, whom she loved like a daughter. She is also survived by sisters, Jeanette Irvine and Celina Stetson. She leaves behind three grandchildren whom she dearly loved, Laura Howe, Carly Howe and Alex Strickland. For many years, Dorothy was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Wilmington, North Carolina, St. Mark's Columbiettes, and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed reading and was an accomplished seamstress and crafter. She found joy in talking to others and will always be known for her infectious laugh. Her family would like to thank the staff at Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care Community for their compassion, love and exceptional care along with the VNA Hospice. A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Strunk Funeral Home, 1623 North Central Avenue, Sebastian, Florida 32958. A graveside service with Military Honors will take place at Sea Lawn Memorial Park in Hampstead, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 29, 2020