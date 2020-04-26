|
DOROTHY HINES TATUM TAYLOR Dorothy Hines Tatum Taylor, 90, of River Road in Leland passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1930 in Winston-Salem, NC and was a graduate of New Hanover High School in 1949. Dorothy was a lifetime member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and dedicated forty-one years to teaching children. She leaves behind her husband, Mark Taylor; daughter, Sheila Gray and husband James of Rocky Point, NC; a grandson, Doug Tatum and wife Melissa; two great-granddaughters, Brianna and Brittany of Leland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Liberty Hospice in Brunswick County. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2020