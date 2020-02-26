|
DOROTHY M. PAUL Dorothy Marie McGowan Paul 90, of Wilmington, NC passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, February 23, 2020, with her family at her side. Dorothy was born in Wilmington on October 21, 1929, the daughter of the late Stacy and Alice Inez Stansell McGowan. She was also preceded in death by brother Donald and sister Patricia, and granddaughter Rebekah Gentry. Dorothy grew up in Wrightsville Beach and graduated from New Hanover High School. She received her nursing degree from Cape Fear Community College and went on to be a home health nurse for the New Hanover County Health Department for 25 years. She served many years as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She was a founding member on the Unity Christ church in Wilmington and later rejoined the Presbyterian Church. She is survived by four daughters, Deborah Paul, Shelley P. Slusser and husband John, Nannette Paul, Lucretia P. Newkirk. She also had three grandchildren, Krishna Williams and husband Paul, Leah Bullard and husband Dayle, Lauren Leggett, and five great-grandchildren, Emily and Walker Williams, Vann and August Bullard, and Cameron Leggett, Niece Kristin Duncan and husband Ben, great-nephew Noah, and Dylan Duncan, nephew Brad McGowan and his children Victoria and Cameron. She was passionate about her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who brought her much joy. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Pastor Jay Young will officiate the service. Graveside service will be at St Andrews Episcopal church immediately after the funeral. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 26, 2020