|
|
HARRELL'S FUNERAL HOME Dorothy Marie Jensen Naumuk, age 94 of Burgaw, passed away peacefully Thursday August 29, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, after a fall. She was born May 23, 1925 in Queens NY, daughter of the late Paul and Clemence Fleuren Jensen. She attended Newtown High School, Hunter College, Bellevue School of Nursing, and Long Island College. Later in life, she studied foreign languages, earning degrees in French and Spanish from UNCW. In the closing years of WWII, Dorothy received her RN nursing degree through the Army Cadet Nurses Program. Afterward, she worked as a public health nurse in Pender County and then, for many years, as nurse anesthetist for Pender Memorial Hospital, touching many lives. She once joked that she had probably put half the population of the county to sleep at one time or another. She married Wasyl Naumuk, Jr., raised a son and a daughter, and became a proud member of the St. Helena community that her Belgian immigrant grandparents had settled in 1916. She worshipped at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, the third generation of her family to do so. After retiring, Dorothy traveled extensively in Canada, Central America, Europe, and Scandinavia, reconnecting with family members, exploring her genealogy, and establishing many new and lasting friendships. Predeceased by her parents, her husband, and brother, Norman F. Jensen, she is survived by her daughter Mary Ann Frear (Larry) of Lancaster OH, her son, Paul Naumuk (Patti Young) of Wilmington, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10-11:00 am Wednesday at Harrell's Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 am Wednesday September 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Reverend Father Joseph Ntuwa will conduct the service. Burial will be in Mt. Sinai NY. Online condolences can be made at www.harrellsfh.com A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019