DOROTHY MILDRED BRENNER STUART Dorothy Mildred Brenner Stuart (Dolly, DeeDee or Dot), age 96, passed away on the 8th of April, 2020 at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center of natural causes. Born November 28, 1923, she was the only child of Charles Raymond and Selina Brown Brenner of Hawthorne, NJ. Dolly married George Auman Stuart, of Teachey NC, on January 18, 1945. They met at a USO dance on May 16, 1942, in New Jersey. Three days later they were engaged before George deployed to North Africa. After 3 years of correspondence, Dolly and George were married while George was on leave near the end of the war. The couple made their home in Wyckoff, NJ, where they built their own home and raised two daughters. After George retired in 1982, they decided to relocate to Wilmington, NC. The story is told that Dolly was born on the kitchen table which is fitting because she enjoyed spending her time cooking and baking for her family. Her favorite dish for extended family gatherings was a macaroni salad leading some to say that is all she really knew how to prepare! Her family knows she also made the best pie crust! No visitor, grandchild or even grand dogs came into her home without being offered a treat. Although an only child, she was surrounded by family and friends her entire life. Dolly spoke frequently with her childhood friends Marion, Doris, and Adele, with whom she could boast of more than 90 years of friendship. Together, with friends she met along the way, she is sharing a cup of coffee in heaven. Married for 66 years, Dolly was preceded in death by her husband George, her parents and her son-in-law, Brett Martin. She is survived by her two daughters Linda Lee Barnes and Dorothy Joan Stuart (Martin), 6 grandchildren and their spouses (every one of which was her favorite), 11 great grandchildren and loving sister-in-law Maude Forlaw. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who thought the world of her despite her being a Yankee. The family would like to thank the staff at New Hanover Regional Medical Center who despite these difficult times made Dolly and her family comfortable during her short time in the hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



