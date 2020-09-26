DOROTHY PARKER MARKS 83, of Wilmington died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Emerald Isle, NC. She was born on February 9, 1937 in Buies Creek, Harnett County, NC to Cecil Winfield Marks and Vergie Waller Marks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Virginia Waller Marks Binford. She is survived by her sisters, Peggy Marks Rodgers, Jewel Marks Giles and husband Schuyler Giles, Donnie Marks Brown and husband Robert Brown;10 nephews and nieces and 13 great nieces and nephews whom she loved greatly. After completing graduate school at UNC Chapel Hill, she was at the Southeastern Mental Health Center in Wilmington, for ten years as a Therapist, Mental Health Specialist, and Clinical Supervisor. For the next several years, she completed her career working as a Psychotherapist in private practice in Wilmington, NC. Dorothy was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Wilmington. Dorothy was a woman of uncommon character, beauty and grace; and to those who knew her, "an instrument of God's love on this earth." She was a shoulder upon whom many found comfort and support. Dorothy will surely be missed but cherished memories of her will forever remain in our hearts. A private family graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at Potts Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Willard. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Clay Carter. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Carteret County, 302 Medical Park Ct., Morehead City, NC 28557 or The Penderlea Homestead Museum, 284 Garden Road, Willard, NC 28478. You may share you memories and send condolences go to the website below.



