Dorothy Rhodes Miller
DOROTHY RHODES MILLER Dorothy Mae Williamson Rhodes Miller, of Wilmington, passed away on July 3, 2020 at 101 years of age. Dorothy was born in Wilmington, NC on January 16, 1919 to the late Ernest Shaw and Lula Pearl Williamson. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel Thomas (Tommy) Rhodes, Sr. (1959), her second husband, John (Jack) E. Miller (2005), five brothers: Buddie, Norman, Earl, Jack and Ed Williamson and two sisters: Betty Williamson Lorick and Melissa Williamson. Dorothy lived her entire life in Wilmington. There was always a smile for everyone and she enjoyed caring for others. She lived a full and active life filled with many friends and family members. To her adoring grandchildren she was an exceptionally loving Nana, always being there no matter what. She and her husband, Tommy, owned and operated the Chic-Chic Drive-In. She was a member of Sunset Park Baptist Church. She was among the first group of "Pink Ladies" at New Hanover Memorial Hospital, an active member of the American Business Women's Association for over 50 years, and a member of the Goldenrod Chapter 142 Order of the Eastern Star for over 25 years. Throughout her long life she was an accomplished league bowler, enthusiastic square dancer, and avid duplicate bridge player in the American Contract Bridge League. Until recently, she lived independently at the Lake Shore Commons Senior Community. Dorothy is survived by her loving family, sons - S. Thomas (Tommy) Rhodes, Jr. and wife Kleist of Raleigh and Ronald (Ronnie) E. Rhodes and wife Becky of Wilmington; grandchildren - Ashely Rhodes Scruggs of Boone, Brandon Rhodes and wife Karen of Raleigh and Kristy Rhodes of Wilmington; great grandchildren - Madison, Parker & Hunter Scruggs, Jordan Foster and Aiden Rhodes; stepsons - Chuck Miller and wife Jeanetta and Mitch Miller and wife Kathy all of California; stepdaughter - Denile Kosten and husband Bob of California; step grandsons - Casey and Farley Miller; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much. It was her wish, and the family joins her, to thank our late close family friends, Lacy and Carolyn Pearce, for their care and compassion over 50+ years and the continuation of the same by their daughter, Bettie Anne West. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a visitation. Graveside services for anyone who wishes to attend will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Saturday, July 11 at 11:00AM. Condolences may be shared with the family and more information can be found at www.andrewsmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunset Park Baptist Church at 231 Central Blvd., Wilmington, NC 28401.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
