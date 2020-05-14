|
DOROTHY STANLEY CANADAY Dorothy Stanley Canaday, age 89 of Wilmington died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on August 27, 1930 to Paul L. Stanley and Irene B. Bartlett. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, L. P. Stanley, Chester L. Stanley, and Robert C. Stanley. She is survived by her siblings Juell Hammett, Charles W. Stanley, Paula Carter, her children Rosalinde Kelly, Madeline Canaday, Hillon Ray Canaday Jr., and beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ms. Canaday was a proud member of Ogden Baptist Church since the 1950s. She was an active member in Sunday School and prayer meetings. Her favorite pastime was cooking, family reunions, reading, and spending time with her cats. She enjoyed traveling to Georgia to visit her mother, sister, and brother whenever possible. A viewing will be held at Coble Funeral and Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park from 10-12 PM, and a Graveside Service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Barlow-Vista Baptist Church with Danny Justice officiating.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 14, 2020