DOUGLAS (DOUG) BRYAN KNOWLES Douglas (Doug) Bryan Knowles, age 92, of Wrightsville Beach, NC passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Bradley Creek Health Center in Wilmington, NC. He was born on March 3, 1928 in Wallace, NC to the late Clifton J. Knowles and Wrennie Floyd Knowles. As a teenager, Doug achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He served in the U.S. Navy as Yeoman 3rd Class during WWII and was stationed in San Francisco, CA. After serving for two years, Doug attended and graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Afterward, Doug worked for the Federal Government for 37 years. He was employed with the Corps of Engineers (USACE) in Wilmington, NC and Northern Virginia. Doug then worked for the Architect of the Capitol (AOC) in the U.S. Capitol Building and later became the Chief Engineer at the Library of Congress for many years. Upon retirement in 1985, Doug worked as a contractor for the Department of State; (DOS) for 10 years. Doug married his wife, Hellen Wynn, in 1957 and they were married for 62 years. They lived in Wilmington before moving to Springfield, VA where they raised their family. He was a former Elder at Grace Presbyterian Church in Springfield, VA. After moving back to Wilmington, he became an active member of the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk in Wrightsville Beach, NC. He loved to travel with his wife and play golf. Doug was a devoted husband, a wonderful father and a quiet, southern gentleman who loved being with his family. He was a bright light to many people and will be missed dearly. Doug is survived by his children, Douglas Knowles, Jr (Ellen) of Wilmington, NC, Kim Mason (Stoney) of Winchester, VA, Greg Knowles (Terri) of Raleigh, NC, and Amy Breeyear (Tim) of Potomac Falls, VA; grandchildren, Winston Mason III (Gracie), Katelyn Mason (Todd), Casie Knowles, Jessie Knowles, Brian Knowles and Taylor Knowles; and great children, Evie Mason and Mac Mason. Doug was preceded in death by his wife Hellen and brothers, Floyd Knowles and Dick Knowles. There will be a graveside service at Rockfish Cemetery at Rockfish Presbyterian Church, 6270 NC-41, Wallace, NC 28466 on Saturday, November 7 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Liberty HomeCare and Hospice Services at libertyhomecare.com
