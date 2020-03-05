|
REV. DUNCAN FUTRELLE Rock Hill, SC - Rev. Duncan Lacy Futrelle, 91, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730, with Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Wilmington, NC. Born in Wilmington, NC on February 12, 1929, Rev. Futrelle was the son of the late Duncan L. Futrelle and the late Louise Strickland Futrelle. He graduated Mars Hill College; received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1955 from Wake Forest University; and received a Bachelor of Divinity Degree in 1959 from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Duncan was called to pastoral ministry in 1951. Before going in to ministry, Duncan was seeking a career in professional baseball. He played high school baseball at New Hanover High School for 3 years. He then went on to play in the NC State League for the Landis Millers and the Albemarle Rockets. He also played in the Tobacco State League for the Wilmington Pirates. Another sport he loved to play with his many friends was golf. Duncan will be most remembered for his work in the Baptist ministry. He served as pastor in seven churches across North Carolina during his ministry; Falls Baptist Church in Wake Forest, NC, Mt. Elam in Roseboro, NC, First Baptist in Spindale, NC, English Street in High Point, NC, Enderly Park (later relocated and named University Hills Baptist) in Charlotte, NC, First Baptist in Brevard, NC and Ogden Baptist in Wilmington, NC. Duncan retired from full-time ministry in 1996 but continued to serve in Interim Pastorate Ministries and served 14 churches in the Wilmington, NC area. During his ministry career, Duncan was a member of the General Board and the Executive Committee of the NC Baptist State Convention; he was a writer of Sunday School lessons for the publication in the Biblical Recorder, the NC Baptist State Convention Newspaper; and he taught Christian Ethics for 9 years at Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute in Hendersonville, NC during his ministry in Brevard. In retirement, Duncan continued his passion of sharing the gospel with everyone he met. He also had a desire to begin writing. He authored his first book entitled "Spiritual Indentions that Matter" which was published in 2015. Duncan and Angela moved to Rock Hill, SC in 2018 to be near their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Surviving are his loving and faithful wife of 71 wonderful years, Angela Flinchum Futrelle; his son, Duncan L. (Jan) Futrelle, III of Rock Hill, SC; his daughter, Gloria (John) Williams of Huntersville, NC; three grandsons; four great-grandchildren; his sister; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends far and wide. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:30pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the church. Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Futrelle family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 5, 2020