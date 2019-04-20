|
|
DUNCAN POWELL NESBITT, SR. Wilmington - Duncan Powell Nesbitt, Sr., 76, died unexpectedly on April 16, 2019 He leaves his wife of 54 years, Rebecca "Becky" Rogers Nesbitt; and his son, Duncan Powell Nesbitt, Jr. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Robinson and his brother, Ben Nesbitt as well as many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Oneonta, New York, he was the son of Gus and Mary Nesbitt. He graduated from Westtown Friends School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania He received his degree from Furman University, Greenville, SC. After graduation, he served in the Army and received the Army Commendation Medal. Duncan then worked in the family feed business until its sale in 1988. For the rest of his career he was with Insta-Pro serving as the National Director of Sales for the U.S. and Canada. Duncan and Becky moved to Plantation Village in 2010. Duncan was an avid lifelong golfer and spent many of his happiest hours on the course. Since retirement he has been a coach for the Wilmington First Tee teaching children correct golf and life skills. He has also participated in many activities at Plantation Village. A warm and caring man, he will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life Reception will be at Plantation Village on April 24th from 2 to 4. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 20, 2019