Hampstead Chapel
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
Durwood Bradshaw
Durwood Thomas Bradshaw


1938 - 2020
Durwood Thomas Bradshaw Obituary
DURWOOD THOMAS BRADSHAW Durwood Thomas Bradshaw of Hampstead passed away suddenly on April 25, 2020 at NHRMC. He was a Navy Veteran. Durwood also founded Hampstead Ace Hardware and retired only to continue working in Real Estate Development. He is survived by his wife, Janice; four children, Sharon, Scott (Brandia), Adam and Stephen (Samantha), three grandchildren; Tara, Chase and Alexa. The family will have a private service Sunday at Topsail Baptist Church. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time due to the restrictions of the Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Topsail Baptist Church. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 30, 2020
