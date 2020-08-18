1/1
Dustin Bradley Shelton
1983 - 2020
DUSTIN BRADLEY SHELTON Dustin Bradley Shelton died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born May 15, 1983 in Winston-Salem, NC and later moved to Southport, NC. Dustin loved BMX. He was a State champ. He also loved to build his own mods and Vaped in competitions. He loved his family more than life itself. He told me, "Mama, I found me a real good girl." He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie Shelton; daughter, Sabrina Shelton; parents, Lewis A. and Tami E. Shelton; little brother, Shane Alan Shelton, Sr.; mother-in-law, Cindy Outlaw; two brothers-in-law, Jason Outlaw and Kevin Outlaw, whom he loved dearly; two uncles, Bernie Elliott and David Elliott; aunt, Wendy Daniels; two nephews, Shane A. Shelton, Jr. and Shawn A. Shelton; and several other nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was employed at Southport Health & Rehabilitation Center where the residents truly loved him. Dustin was a loving son, friend and a caring husband to his family. Words can't express how shocked, hurt, and empty we all feel. He made many kids smile playing Santa Claus, and dressing like a clown at work. Baby, just know we love and miss you. Until we meet again. We love you my son. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
