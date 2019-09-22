|
DWIGHT K. RATTS Dwight Kent Ratts, 89, of Carolina Beach, NC, passed away on September 18th, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Wilmington Chapel with Pastor Shawn Blackwelder of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, officiating. Dwight was born in Raleigh, NC to Thomas Ray Ratts and Charlotte Beatrice Sheilds Ratts on November 27th, 1929. He graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1948. He attended N.C. State University studying Geology. He married Effie Mae Snipes on February 16th, 1957 in Chesterfield, SC. He worked as a draftsman for Western Electric in Burlington, NC. He then worked for Martin Marietta at Cape Canaveral on the Mercury and Gemini space programs. He later worked for Texas Instruments in Dallas, TX, and then for Brown & Root on the Brunswick Nuclear Power Plant. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Army. Dwight was a long-time member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Dwight is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jack Leon Ratts and spouse Rosemarie, and Bruce Wayne Ratts and spouse Francis. Dwight is survived by his wife Mae of the home, son Mark Ratts of Finchville, KY, daughter Elizabeth Ratts of Winnabow, NC., and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be given to St. Paul's United Methodist Building Fund via tmcfunding.com. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and the staff of Cypress Pointe Rehabilitation Center. Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019