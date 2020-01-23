|
E.L. MATHEWS, JR. "MATT" E.L. Mathews, Jr. "Matt", beloved husband and father died peacefully on January 21, 2020 at Davis Community Cambridge Rehab, Wilmington, NC. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty Louise Mathews, two daughters, Beth DurJava of Wilmington and Barbara McClelland of Merced CA, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 6 nieces and 3 nephews. He was born on February 6, 1923, son of the late E.L. Mathews and Margaret Inez Proctor. He was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. E.L. served in the US Army during World War II in France and Germany as a Platoon Leader Combat Engineers. E.L. continued his services in the USAR and retired with rank of Major. He attended NC State prior to his enlistment and continued his education at Wilmington College (UNCW) after the war. He and his wife have been a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 40 years. He worked with his father in insurance and real estate in Wilmington prior to moving to Florida and Texas. He was a sales representative in the photographic industry until retirement and returned home to Wilmington in the early 1980's. Matt served on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners for 8 years. He also served on the New Hanover County Airport Authority for eight years and 18 years as a member of the Board of Directors Cornelius Nixon Davis Health Care Center. He was also a member of the Salvation Army, Military Officer Association, American Legion Post 10 and the 21 Club. His life embodied compassion serving the needs of others. He enjoyed sailing, wood working, flying and storytelling. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, January 25th at Trinity United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. The Family will receive friends Friday, January 24, from 3 to 4 PM at Andrews Market Street Chapel. The family would like to thank Trinity United Method Church for their prayers and support. We also want to thank Lower Cape Fear Life Care for their compassionate support. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of Cape Fear, 222 South Third Street, Wilmington NC 28401 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 1401 Market Street, Wilmington NC 28401. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020