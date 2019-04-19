|
EARL ANDREW BAKER Earl Andrew Baker, 88, of Wilmington, NC, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center. He was born on February 12, 1931, in Northfield, VT, the son of the late William Wilson Baker (WWI veteran) and Priscilla Yates Baker. Also remembered are two brothers, Wilson and Leslie (WWII veterans), both of who preceded him in death. Surviving is wife of over 59 years, Alena Ann Anderson Baker; four sons, Daren Andrew Baker and wife Donna, Steven Douglas Baker and wife Tish, Glenn Albert Baker and wife Lee Ann, and Phillip Yates Baker and wife Jill; six grandchildren, Anna Frances Baker, Christopher Baker, Abigail Baker, Nicholas Baker, Matthew Baker and Michael Sydney. Earl was a veteran of the US Air Force having served during the Korean War. He attended Wilmington College (Now UNCW) and was employed with LaQue Center for Corrosion Technology at their Wrightsville Beach and Kure Beach research and test facilities where he retired after 32 years. His work made many important contributions to both industrial and military applications and he co-authored several publications on materials in the marine atmosphere. Earl was also a charter member of Harbor United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held 3:00 P.M. Friday, April 26 at Harbor United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor United Methodist Church Building Fund, 4853 Masonboro Loop Road, Wilmington N.C. 28409. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 19, 2019