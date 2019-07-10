Home

Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Earl Gay Jr. Obituary
EARL GAY, JR. Earl Eason Gay, Jr. passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter. Born on March 30, 1958, the son of the late Earl Eason and Barbara Pickett Gay, Sr. He was an insurance salesman. Surviving is his Step-Mom Lois R. Gay, son Earl E. Gay, III, daughter Ashley Miksch, brothers Robert Fogleman and Michael Gay, sister Karan Cline, four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 4:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. The family will see friends from 3 PM until service time. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 10, 2019
