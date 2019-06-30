|
|
EARLINE LONG MISHOE Earline Long Mishoe 91, of Wilmington passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Earline was born in Horry County, SC on April 12, 1928 to the late Baldie M. and Eva Jane Todd Long. She was a faithful member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church and the widow of Cecil Stanley Mishoe. Surviving are a daughter Marilyn M. Flowers and husband Dennis of Wilmington, and a sister Otance Swann of Wilmington, Two grandchildren Melissa Watson and husband Clarence, Jeremy Watson and wife Jennifer, Three great-grandchildren Eric Machado, Damian Watson and Isabella Watson. Funeral service will be conducted 10:00 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at the Wilmington National Cemetery. The family will see friends from 9:30 until service time. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 30, 2019