EASTER OLAMAI TOOTOO LIMBACK Easter Olamai Tootoo Limback entered this world on March 24, 1964 and rejoined her Heavenly Father on February 29, 2020. Her time on earth was marked by her steadfast faith, and her dedication to God, family, and those she loved. Easter is preceded in death by her parents, Auina and Aofia, and her older brother Pomar. She leaves behind her loving husband of 18 years, Scott Limback and their cherished fur babies, Lola Lucy and Lucas Logan, her in-laws Al and Kay Limback, her brothers and sisters Ela Snyder (Tom), Larry Tootoo (Page), Tuila Siaki (Paulo), Sister-in-Law Pam Tootoo, Nimara Hinson (Richard), Melvin Tootoo (Jill), Ernie Tootoo (Patricia), Stanley Tootoo (Sherry), Henry Tootoo (Renee), Rosie Rugg (Dwayne) and 90 nieces and nephews. Easter's birth fell close to Easter Sunday, and her father named her because of this. She always made a point to say "my name is Easter, you know like the holiday" because it was such a unique name. Easter's middle name, "Olamai" was chosen by her mother because of its meaning, "Life from God". How befitting that these names reflected her life's purpose in pointing everyone she met to Jesus Christ. Easter readily acknowledged that her joy, her approach, and her faith was all due to her "Life From God." Easter was so proud of her Samoan heritage and that she was born into a family with so many siblings. Being one out of eleven, she was so well-loved by her ten brothers and sisters and always made time for each one of them and their families in such a special way. Easter truly had a special relationship with each one and their characteristics were embedded into what made Easter who she was and what gave her a full life of joy, hope, and love where her faith and family took precedence above all else. When Easter met Scott, her whole life changed. She loved every moment she spent with the love of her life creating memories. Easter made sure that Scott quickly fit right into her family. Scott introduced Easter to the great outdoors; she even began to love camping. They made their home for many years close to Lake Allatoona and also Lake Murray where they spent many occasions boating, fishing, and exploring. Easter and Scott even traveled to Hawaii for five anniversaries in a row! Easter loved when Scott surprised her with any trip, but especially loved the cruise he planned for her 50th birthday. Easter always voiced her pride in her husband and her great love for her in-laws whom she lovingly called "mom and dad". Easter always looked forward to the foursome having weekly dinners together. Easter and Dad spent many afternoons looking for recipes and then would make that exact meal together. Easter often expressed how blessed she was to have such great in laws and that God truly made Scott just for her. While Easter was able to enjoy work in various fields, (nursing, finance, and business) , her life thrived most when she served her church in a multitude of roles. Her creativity, compassion and intuitive nature shone bright through her favorite ministries; leading youth groups, organizing VBS events, serving as NYI president, teaching Sunday School to the college and career young adults, and sending out encouraging handwritten messages via the card ministry. Many Sundays Easter would bless the congregation with a special solo and she even encouraged her family to do the same whenever they visited her home church. Easter loved singing about her love for Christ and made her life's work serving others so that they would come to know God's goodness and grace. Although Easter and her "Scottie" did not have children, she loved all of her nieces and nephews as her own. Most, if not all of them will tell you they are her favorite. It's no surprise why - Easter was loads of fun! She was up for game nights, baking cookies, yardsaling, doing art projects, going out on the boat, learning a new dance move, playing cards til dawn, teaching you how to drive stick shift, playing a game of volleyball, or any adventure that involved a road trip. She especially enjoyed attending family functions - and there were many! She was happiest surrounded by loved ones. Even as her health failed, Easter would continue to attend luaus, music recitals, football games, baptisms, and birthday parties. She loved the growing Tootoo family, but her brothers and sisters held a special place in her heart. She could often be heard laughing and joking with her sisters at gatherings or singing along while her brothers played their guitars and ukuleles. Easter was very special to so many people, she knew no stranger. She understood that her faith and relationship with God allowed her to give her attention and energy to others. Easter was always ready to share her testimony of what God had done and continued to do in her life. Her trust in the Lord, even in challenging times, provided a great source of comfort and peace to Easter. In the midst of her pain and suffering, Easter encouraged others about an intentional relationship with Christ. Easter was very direct in asking "Do you know Jesus?" to all and anyone she met. And while we will miss Easter's presence and her kind voice, her only wish is to see us all again in heaven. "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Jeremiah 29:11 A memorial service will be held at 1pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church, 1801 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28403. The family will receive friends immediately after. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to The First Church of the Nazarene 5654 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC 2812 or Temple Baptist Church 1801 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28403
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 5, 2020