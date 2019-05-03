|
EBBO B. "EB" DIXON Ebbo B. "EB" Dixon, Jr., 74, of Wilmington passed peacefully from his earthly life Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center. He was born October 24, 1944 in Wilmington, the son of Ebbo B. Dixon, Sr. and Lucy Jones Dixon. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Alice Cumberworth, Alton Dixon and Terry Dixon. EB is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Judy Humbles Dixon; son, Bryce Dixon and wife, Jennifer; daughter; Amy Dixon Bard and husband, Dennis; grandchildren, Adriana Dixon, Ebbo Dixon, Dixie Dixon, Madison Bard and Mackenna Bard; sister, Geneve Moore and husband, Andrew; mother-in-law, Betty Humbles Brown; sister-in-law, Betsy Humbles; brother-in-law, Gene Humbles, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, all who dearly loved EB. He served his country honorably in the US Army and was a faithful member of Riley's Creek Baptist Church. EB was a Christian man and a joy to know. He was known for his wisdom, generosity, love of laughter, and for his great devotion to his family. His departure from this earth leaves and empty place in our family circle and in our hearts. The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Riley's Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The Rev. Dr. Jim Herchenhahn will conduct the service. Burial will follow in Riley's Creek Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 3, 2019