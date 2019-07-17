|
EBE W. GODWIN Ebe W. Godwin, Sr. of Wilmington, NC died peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, NC on December 8, 1929, the son of the late Edward Percy Godwin and Mary Josephine Blanchard Godwin. Ebe was preceded in death by his wife Janet H Godwin, his son Roland Victor Godwin, and his granddaughter Blaire Godwin Thompson. Ebe graduated from New Hanover High School in 1947 where he met the love of his life, Janet Holmes. He was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill and then went on to serve as President of E. W. Godwin Sons and also Godwin Concrete until his retirement. He loved to hunt, play golf and was devoted to his family and friends. For years, Ebe was a major supporter of UNCW, the UNCW Seahawk Club and enjoyed Seahawk basketball. Ebe was always willing to respond to the needs of the community. Never one to accept praise, our father specifically asked that his obituary be short and sweet because he hoped and believed that the people who knew and love him will carry memories of him in their hearts forever. He is survived by his son Ebe W. Godwin, Jr and wife Annette, two daughters, Rachel Thompson (John Cox), and Nancy Kauffman and husband David. He also is survived by grandchildren Jeremy Ives and wife Jamie, Ebe W. Godwin III (Lauren Thornhill), Riley Godwin, Tyler Godwin, Ben Thompson and wife Becky, Ryan Kauffman and wife Emily, Lauren Evans and husband Tanner, Evan Kauffman, and great grandchildren Noah and McCoy Thompson and Greyson Evans. Ebe also leaves behind his close family friends Buddy and Sandy Boone. And, you may have seen Ebe walking with his loved and faithful companion Bosley. The family will receive friends at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel Thursday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The funeral service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00pm at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 409 South Fifth Avenue, Wilmington, NC. Private burial services will be held at Oakdale Cemetery. The family would like to extend their special appreciation to his loving caregiver Kathy and to the staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Ebe, the family suggests Lower Cape Fear Hospice or Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 17, 2019