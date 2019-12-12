|
|
EDDIE LYNN BLIZZARD Eddie Lynn Blizzard, 71, of Currie passed peacefully from his earthly life Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born August 31, 1948 in Pender County, the son of the late Charles Adron and Louise Flynn Blizzard. Lynn is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Tammy Staley Blizzard; sisters, Becky Murray and husband, Millard and Susie Goodwin and husband, Al; three nieces, one nephew; many extended family and dear friends. In 1975 Lynn graduated from UNCW with a degree in Therapeutics. Lynn served his country honorably and proudly in the US Navy. Using his God given talents in communication, Lynn embarked on a very successful career in sales winning "Salesman of the Year" award numerous times. Lynn and Tammy especially enjoyed their annual trips to Florida to view baseball spring training. It is noted that Lynn and Tammy met at a UNCW basketball game, thus their love of all sports. Also, Lynn was a great golfer until his health limited his playing. Time spent on the river boating and fishing were special to Lynn as he loved Black River. Lynn was a member of Atkinson Lodge 612 A.F. & A.M. For the past 14 years Lynn was a member of First Baptist Church of Wilmington where he taught Sunday school as long as his health permitted. In the 1980's Lynn served as deacon and Sunday school teacher at Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church. It is evident by the life Lynn lived that he loved the Lord and followed Christ teachings. Most of all Lynn loved his family and his presence on this earth will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Wilmington with Pastor Jim Everette conducting the service. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers Tammy would like you to consider a memorial gift in honor and memory of Lynn to First Baptist Church of Wilmington, 411 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or to Bethlehem Baptist Church, C/O Christy Williamson, 145 Longview Road, Kelly, NC 28448. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 12, 2019