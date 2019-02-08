Home

Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville
1227 Madison
Whiteville, NC 28472
910-642-4141
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville
1227 Madison
Whiteville, NC 28472
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville
1227 Madison
Whiteville, NC 28472
View Map
EDDIE MALPASS Eddie Malpass 61, of Hallsboro died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his home. He was born June 11, 1957 in New Hanover County, the son of Gene E. Malpass, Sr. and Betty Carroll Malpass. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force having served as a Military Police Officer. He was also a Driver with the United Parcel Service. He is survived by his wife, Amy Blackman Malpass, daughters, Kristie Malpass Soles and husband, Danny of Oak Island, Natalie Malpass and Lillie Malpass both of the home; grandchildren, Isaac, Trey and Laney Soles; parents, Gene and Betty Malpass, Sr.; brother David Malpass of Supply; Sisters, Debbie Dennis and husband Doyle of Oak Island, Janet Nutley and husband Tom of Supply; father and mother-in-law, James and Dora Blackman of Lake Waccamaw. His funeral service with Military Honors will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Peacock Funeral Home Chapel in Whiteville, NC. His family will receive friends at 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, February 8, 2019 at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville. Memorials may be made to: Veterans Memorial Park of Columbus County, PO Box 1003, Whiteville, NC 28472 Visitation Friday February 8, 2019 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Peacock Funeral Home 1227 S Madison St, Whiteville, NC 28472 Funeral Service Saturday February 9, 2019 11:00 AM Peacock's Chapel 1227 S Madison St, Whiteville, NC 28472 11:00 AM
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 8, 2019
