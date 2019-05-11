Home

Eddie Roy Babson Obituary
EDDIE ROY BABSON Eddie Roy Babson, 75, of Ash, passed away on Wednesday, May 08, 2019. A son of Edgar and Lela Babson, he was born on January 8, 1944 in Ash, NC. He retired from Apac Construction in 2006. Since his retirement he has enjoyed fishing, Cookouts with his family, and riding in his golf cart. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Babson; and a sister, Josephine Ropasa. Surviving is his loving wife, Marlene; sons, Michael Babson (Rosanna) of Ash, Heath Babson (Lisa) of Whiteville; daughter, Melissa Griffin (Jack) of Nakina; sister Loretta Williams (Robert); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00pm in Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel, Shallotte. Service will be officiated by The Reverend Jim Taylor. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 11, 2019
