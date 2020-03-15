|
EDELTRUDE "TRUDY" BARTEN HOLUB Trudy Barten Holub was born in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 1, 1923. She passed into the heavenly arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 10, 2020. Trudy immigrated to the United States with her parents when she was eight weeks old. Her parents settled in Chicago, Illinois. As a young child she developed an interest in ballet. Her Mother enrolled her in dance classes. That blossomed into the vocational love of her life. After years of study she was selected to become a member of the world famous Chez Paree Adorable's in Chicago. Trudy performed with many famous entertainers of that era. Trudy was written about many times by Irv Kupcinet in his legendary " Kup's Column " in the Chicago Tribune. After retiring from her performing, she taught children. Relocated to Searcy, Arkansas in the 1950's she started a ballet studio. Trudy became well known and admired in the Searcy and Little Rock areas, teaching many thousands of children. Relocating to Crystal Lake, Illinois she again opened a ballet studio for children. She taught with great success. Every student she ever taught loved and adored "Miss Trudy". She was an accomplished china painter and porcelain doll creator, molding the doll parts, hand painting them and then hand making all of the doll clothes. She was preceded by Robert P. Blaes from whom she was widowed in 1967 and a daughter, Leandri Maria Blaes Yoches in 2002. She is survived by her husband, William J. Holub, Jr., whom she married in 1970, their son, William J. Holub, III, his wife Dianna Halevy Holub and her son, Max Halevy of Celina, Texas and a granddaughter, Amanda Marie Yoches Trewartha, her husband Dan and two great-grandchildren, Henry and Jack, of Springfield, Illinois. Trudy will be interred in the Columbarium in the Memorial Garden of the First Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, NC at 125 S. Third street. Final arrangements will be announced later. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 15, 2020