|
|
EDGAR OGDEN "RAY" HATHAWAY Hubert- Edgar Ogden "Ray" Hathaway, 94, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Onslow Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain and Rev. Terry Golden officiating. Burial will follow at the Burns Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Ray faithfully served his country during WWII serving in the US Navy. He is survived by wife, Barbara Burns Hathaway of the home; daughter, Lenora Williamson (Danny) of Atkinson; sons, Kenneth H. Hathaway of Atkinson, G. Preston Hathaway (Robin) of Newport, M. Shannon Cowan of Greenville, Matt T. Cowan (Sherry) of Hubert, and Robert Hathaway (Barbara) of NJ; and seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 15, 2019