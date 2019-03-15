Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Hathaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Ogden "Ray" Hathaway

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edgar Ogden "Ray" Hathaway Obituary
EDGAR OGDEN "RAY" HATHAWAY Hubert- Edgar Ogden "Ray" Hathaway, 94, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Onslow Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain and Rev. Terry Golden officiating. Burial will follow at the Burns Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Ray faithfully served his country during WWII serving in the US Navy. He is survived by wife, Barbara Burns Hathaway of the home; daughter, Lenora Williamson (Danny) of Atkinson; sons, Kenneth H. Hathaway of Atkinson, G. Preston Hathaway (Robin) of Newport, M. Shannon Cowan of Greenville, Matt T. Cowan (Sherry) of Hubert, and Robert Hathaway (Barbara) of NJ; and seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now