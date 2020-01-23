Home

Coastal Cremations-Wilmington
6 Jacksonville St.
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 392-6032
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethany Presbyterian Church
2237 Castle Hayne Road
Wilmington, NC
EDGAR RONNELL MCKOY Mr. Edgar Ronnell McKoy, age 83, of Wilmington, North Carolina Passed away on January the 19th, 2020. Edgar leaves behind to cherish his memory his Loving wife, Vicky of the home, one son, and one brother. A Masonic Rites memorial service will be held at Bethany Presbyterian Church, located at 2237 Castle Hayne Road in Wilmington, North Carolina on Saturday, January the 25th, 2020 at 2:00PM. Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 23, 2020
