EDITH DOBSON ALPHIN In loving memory Out of sight, but never out of mind Edith Dobson Alphin, 76 of Wilmington, NC, formerly of Fayetteville, NC, passed away peacefully at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington after a courageous five-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Edith was proceeded in death by her parents, Alpha and Woodrow Dobson of Fayetteville and her brother Bill Dobson of Mechanicsville, VA. She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, William Glenn Alphin; son, Adam Glenn Alphin, and wife Heather Wilson, and three wonderful grandchildren, Yumi Grear Alphin, Thomas Glenn Alphin, and William Zachary Alphin; brother. Grady Dobson and wife Linda Dobson of Fayetteville; sister-in-law, Robbie Dobson of Mechanicsville, VA, and three nephews and one niece. Edith was an elementary school teacher in Cumberland County at Alger B. Wilkins. She very much enjoyed going to hundreds of AKC-sponsored dog shows over the years and having eighty-five dogs from her nationally known Al-Tar Kennels win championships. In 2002, Edith and Glenn moved to Wilmington to be near their son, Adam and his family. They enjoyed the coastal area and many wonderful trips over the years. A graveside service will be held at 11am, Friday, September 18, 2020, at Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend their special thanks to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington and all the healthcare professionals for the care and compassion shown to Edith. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Edith, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401, phone 910-796-7900. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com