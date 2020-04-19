|
|
EDNA ELIZABETH "BETH" GRUBBS DONALDSON Edna Elizabeth "Beth" Grubbs Donaldson,54, passed away on Saturday April 11th 2020 at her home in Sneads Ferry, NC, after a brief illness. Beth was born in Greensboro, NC on September 22, 1965, to Ephraim E. "Butch" Grubbs, Jr. and Doris Simpson Grubbs. As the first grandchild in the Simpson and Grubbs families, she was adored by her grandparents Eph and Edna Grubbs and M.B. "Sonny" and Doris Simpson. In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her brother David Grubbs and uncle George Grubbs. Surviving are her daughter Sarah Elizabeth Donaldson and son Andrew David Donaldson; brother Col. Ephraim Grubbs III (Renee); nephews Lieph, Adam, Eli, and Noah Grubbs; uncles Morrie (Martha) and Paul (Janice) Simpson; aunts Martha Simpson Honeycutt (Eddie), Crystal Grubbs Creed (Jerry) and Jean Grubbs Blue (Duke) and many cousins and other family members. Beth grew up in Kernersville, Greenville, and Hampstead in North Carolina. She attended Salem Academy and graduated from Topsail High School. She studied at UNC Chapel Hill and graduated from the Mississippi University for Women. A service will be announced later. Memorials may be made to the David H. Grubbs Memorial Foundation at w ww.grubbsfoundation.com in Beth's memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 19, 2020