Edna Skipper Willetts Boyer
1939 - 2020
EDNA SKIPPER WILLETTS BOYER Edna Faye, 80, of Brunswick County. Died on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born in Southport on Oct 6, 1939, the eldest daughter of the late George Leonard and Edna Gore Skipper. She has been a member of Zion United Methodist Church since 1941. Survived by her two sons, Graham Kevin of the home, George Eric wife Carrie of Pennsylvania. Grandchildren George Eric Willetts II and Grace Elizabeth Willetts. She was proceeded in death by two sisters Aveline Young (Tom) and Karen Kimbro. Surviving sister Carla Ramm (Joe). Her nieces and nephew, Tina(Ken), Catherine and Jason. Great nephew, Barron. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2 from 5 to 7pm, at Wilmington Funeral & Cremation. 1535 S. 41 st St. Wilmington, NC, 28403. Interment will be on Friday, July 3 at 11 am at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 6864 Zion Church Rd., Leland, NC. 28451. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Edna's name to Zion United Methodist Church or St. Jude's Hospital. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
JUL
3
Interment
11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
SUSAN MARCHESE
Acquaintance
