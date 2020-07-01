EDNA SKIPPER WILLETTS BOYER Edna Faye, 80, of Brunswick County. Died on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born in Southport on Oct 6, 1939, the eldest daughter of the late George Leonard and Edna Gore Skipper. She has been a member of Zion United Methodist Church since 1941. Survived by her two sons, Graham Kevin of the home, George Eric wife Carrie of Pennsylvania. Grandchildren George Eric Willetts II and Grace Elizabeth Willetts. She was proceeded in death by two sisters Aveline Young (Tom) and Karen Kimbro. Surviving sister Carla Ramm (Joe). Her nieces and nephew, Tina(Ken), Catherine and Jason. Great nephew, Barron. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2 from 5 to 7pm, at Wilmington Funeral & Cremation. 1535 S. 41 st St. Wilmington, NC, 28403. Interment will be on Friday, July 3 at 11 am at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 6864 Zion Church Rd., Leland, NC. 28451. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Edna's name to Zion United Methodist Church or St. Jude's Hospital. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 1, 2020.