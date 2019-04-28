|
|
EDNA YVONNE BOYD Edna (Baker) Boyd, 92, died on Palm Sunday April 14, 2019 in Wilmington, NC with family members by her side. Edna was born at home in Plattsburgh, NY on March 18, 1927 and lived in Plattsburgh through her formative years. She was educated by the Dominican Sisters at St. Peter's School and D'Youville Academy. After graduation Edna worked at the telephone company until she entered the nursing program at Ellis Hospital School of Nursing in Schenectady, NY where she was to meet her future husband, Bernard, who was a student at Union College. Edna and Bernard were married on May 22, 1953 and lived most of their lives in the Rochester, NY area where they raised their family. Edna is survived by her four children: David Boyd (Gayle Russell), Donna Boyd, Suzan Boyd (Brad Hayes), Peter (Laurie) Boyd, many grandchildren and by her sister, Sister June M. Baker, OP. (Sr. Regina Marie OP). She was predeceased by husband Bernard, parents Yvonne and Elzeor Baker and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A private remembrance was held by her children on April 19, 2019.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 28, 2019