EDWARD A. HORRIGAN, JR. Edward A. Horrigan Jr. of Wilmington, NC passed away on October 6, 2020. He was born in New York City on September 23, 1929. He is pre-deceased by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Regina Horrigan who passed away on July 26, 2020. He is survived by their four children Ellen Ann Post of Hoschton, GA, Chris of Luzern, Switzerland, Gordon, and Brian who reside in Wilmington, NC. With their spouses Mike, Sandra and Jennifer, Ed's four children gave him seven grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Olivia, Erica, Stella, Chiara, and Alessandro and one great-granddaughter Ansley. Ed and Betty moved to Wilmington from Winston-Salem, NC in 1995 where he retired in 1989 as Chairman, CEO of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., and Vice Chairman of RJR Nabisco. He began his career in 1954 with Proctor & Gamble, moving on to Thomas J Lipton Inc. as Division Vice President, The Buckingham Corporation as Chairman and President before ending his career with R.J Reynolds. During His career he served on several corporate boards in addition to RJ Reynolds, including Piedmont Airlines, US Airways, and NationsBank which later became Bank of America, Head Ski Corporation and MGM/United Artists Entertainment Corporation among others. He received many honors including the prestigious Horatio Alger Award and Horrigan Hall at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business named in his honor. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1950 where he played 4 years of Varsity Football and was game co-captain in his senior year when UConn won its first Yankee Conference Championship, sharing it with the University of Maine. Upon graduation he served as an Airborne Infantry Officer and commanded a Rifle Company in the Korean War. He was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action, The Purple Heart, and the Combat Infantry Badge. His last engagement was on the night of 20 September 1952 in Chorwon, North Korea when he was severely wounded by hand grenades as he took out an enemy machine gun nest with one of his own grenades, enabling his men to continue their mission, and secure Hill 266, "Old Baldy". He was operated on at a MASH hospital in Korea, a Military hospital in Japan and Walter Reed Hospital in Wash. DC. He volunteered for this mission upon learning that his former men were pinned down by pulverizing enemy fire. He remained proud of his heroic Military service as he began a career in the business world where he was enormously successful, but none of that was as important to him as was his closeness to his children and grandchildren, and the love of his life who was a Registered Nurse and Flight Attendant with Canadian Pacific Airways and his flight attendant on his way to Korea on that Canadian Airline flight. He was a parishioner of St. Therese Church in Wrightsville Beach, and a member of the Order of Malta. Services will be a private family affair.