EDWARD A. HORRIGAN, JR. The Horatio Alger Association mourns the passing of Edward A. Horrigan, Jr., 1981 Horatio Alger Award recipient. A generous philanthropist, Mr. Horrigan was a longtime supporter of the Association and was committed to providing young people the resources needed to overcome adversity and pursue their dreams through higher education. He played an instrumental role in establishing many Association programs and served as chairman of the 1988 and 1989 Horatio Alger Awards events. During his time as chairman, Mr. Horrigan worked to create a new logo for the Association, which is still in use today. We are grateful to Mr. Horrigan for his support and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store