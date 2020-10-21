1/1
Edward A. Horrigan
1929 - 2020
EDWARD A. HORRIGAN, JR. The Horatio Alger Association mourns the passing of Edward A. Horrigan, Jr., 1981 Horatio Alger Award recipient. A generous philanthropist, Mr. Horrigan was a longtime supporter of the Association and was committed to providing young people the resources needed to overcome adversity and pursue their dreams through higher education. He played an instrumental role in establishing many Association programs and served as chairman of the 1988 and 1989 Horatio Alger Awards events. During his time as chairman, Mr. Horrigan worked to create a new logo for the Association, which is still in use today. We are grateful to Mr. Horrigan for his support and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 12, 2020
Sad to hear. Ed was a top shelf guy I met through music. He showed up at many events I played and always asked for H-O-Double R-I, G-A-N spells Horrigan!! I will always think of him when I play that and the great conversations we had.
Duke Ladd
Friend
