Edward "Ted" Acorn
1936 - 2020
EDWARD "TED" ACORN Edward "Ted" Herman Acorn, 84, of Hampstead, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Ted was born May 30, 1936 in Paterson, NJ, a son of the late Edward and Ruth Giesen Acorn. Ted served for four years in the U.S. Navy. He received a degree in horticulture from Michigan State University and worked for 29 years at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square PA. He was a faithful member and volunteer at All Saints Catholic Church and an active volunteer for Pender County Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed bowling and watching sports on T.V. His passion was propagating plants and gardening. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beatrice M. Acorn; four children, Deborah Acorn of Greenwood, SC, Karen Benfield (Dave) of Middletown, MD, Linda Budzinski (Joe) of Sterling, VA, and Edward Acorn, Jr. (Kristin) of Goldsboro, NC; five grandchildren, Emily Stoltman (Cody), Sarah Keno (Shane), Kayla, Teddy III, and Owen; one great-grandchild, Hayes; a sister, Ruth Clowes; two brothers, Doug Acorn (Maryann) and Donald Acorn (Linda); and several nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held on Friday at 12:00 for family and friends. A public graveside service with military honors will be held at approximately 1:00pm Friday, October 16, 2020, at Sea Lawn Memorial Park in Hampstead. Face coverings are highly recommended. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory may be made to All Saints Catholic Church Building Fund, 18737 US Hwy 17N, Hampstead, NC 28443. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
OCT
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sea Lawn Memorial Park
October 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. With sympathy, Karen and David VanKampen
Friend
