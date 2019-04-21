|
EDWARD BENJAMIN ANDREWS, JR. Edward Benjamin "Ben" Andrews Jr. , 68 peacefully passed away at his home on April 19th, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1951 in Lumberton, NC to the late Edward Benjamin Andrews Sr. and Mary Owens Britt. Ben is survived by his loving wife Cynthia Harrelson Andrews of 49 years. Daughters, Lisa Mathews (Mike), April Andrews Mathews ( Fiance Ricky Laughter) and a Son Kenneth Daniel Andrews ( Fiance Kendra Rhodes). Seven grandchildren: Megan Strimbu, Madeline Mathews, Haley Mathews, Katie Mathews, Robert Mathews, Sophia Andrews and Nathanial Yeneic. A brother Sonny Andrews(Christine) and sister Edna Flynn. He is preceded in death by three sisters and one brother Dorothy Simmons, Sue Henke , Catherine Bullington and Jack Andrews. Ben was a Master Fabricator who worked for Wilmington Iron Works as a supervisor for over 20 years. He then opened a successful business Tri County Welding. Ben loved the outdoors, cooking barbecue, hunting, fishing and most importantly spending time with his family and friends. An extraordinarily strong, sharp, compassionate and loving husband, father, papa and friend who lived his life to the fullest. Visitation will be 10am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 11am. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st St., Wilmington NC
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 21, 2019